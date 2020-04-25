 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Saturday, April 25th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Mark

St. Mark

Much of what we know about St. Mark, the author of the Second Gospel, comes largely from the New Testament and early Christian traditions. Mark the Evangelist is believed to be the 'John Mark' ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Mark St. Anianus St. Erminus St. Evodius St. Macaille St. Macedonius
St. Mella St. Phaebadius St. Philo and Agathopodes Bl. Robert Anderton St. Robert of Syracuse Bl. William Marsden

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Cletus

St. Cletus

St. Cletus was the third bishop of Rome, and succeeded St. Linus, which circumstance alone shows his eminent virtue among the first disciples of St. Peter in the West. He sat twelve years, from 76 to ... continue reading

April 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930
May 2020
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

If you were pope... 'Papal Simulator' game coming soon

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.