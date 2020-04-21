 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, April 21st, 2020

Image of St. Anselm

St. Anselm

St. Anselm Archbishop of Canterbury and Confessor APRIL 21,A.D. 1109 IF the Norman conquerors stripped the English nation of its liberty, and many temporal advantages, it must be owned that by their ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Abdiesus

St. Abdiesus

Also called Hebed Jesus, a deacon in the Christian community of Persia who was caught up in the persecutions conducted by King Shapur II. Records indicate that Abdiesus was accompanied in his ... continue reading

