Saint of the Day for Saturday, April 18th, 2020

Image of St. Apollonius the Apologist

St. Apollonius the Apologist

Martyr whose Apologia, or defense of the faith, is considered one of the most priceless documents of the early Church. Apollonius was a Roman senator who was denounced as a Christian by one of his ... continue reading

St. Apollonius the Apologist St. Agia St. Athanasia of Aegina St. Calocerus St. Cogitosus St. Corebus St. Eleutherius & Anthia St. Galdinus
St. Gebuinus St. Laserian Bl. Marie-Anne Blondin St. Pedro de San Jose Betancur St. Perfectus St. Peter of Saint Joseph Betancur St. Wicterp

Image of St. Alphege

St. Alphege

Archbishop and "the First Martyr of Canterbury." He was born in 953 and became a monk in the Deerhurst Monastery in Gloucester, England, asking after a few years to become a hermit. He received ... continue reading

