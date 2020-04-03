Saint of the Day for Friday, April 3rd, 2020
St. Richard of Wyche
Richard of Wyche, also known as Richard of Chichester, was born at Wyche (Droitwich), Worcestershire, England. He was orphaned when he was quite young. He retrieved the fortunes of the mismanaged ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Isidore of Seville
Isidore was literally born into a family of saints in sixth century Spain. Two of his brothers, Leander and Fulgentius, and one of his sisters, Florentina, are revered as saints in Spain. It was also ... continue reading
Saints & Angels
Prayers
