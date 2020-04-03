 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Friday, April 3rd, 2020

Image of St. Richard of Wyche

St. Richard of Wyche

Richard of Wyche, also known as Richard of Chichester, was born at Wyche (Droitwich), Worcestershire, England. He was orphaned when he was quite young. He retrieved the fortunes of the mismanaged ... continue reading

Image of St. Isidore of Seville

St. Isidore of Seville

Isidore was literally born into a family of saints in sixth century Spain. Two of his brothers, Leander and Fulgentius, and one of his sisters, Florentina, are revered as saints in Spain. It was also ... continue reading

