Saint of the Day for Monday, March 23rd, 2020
St. Toribio Alfonso de Mogrovejo
Bishop and defender of the rights of the native Indians in Peru, Born in Mayorga, Spain, he studied law and became a lawyer and then professor at Salamanca, receiving appointment-despite being a ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Aldemar
Abbot and miracle worker, called "the Wise." Born in Capua, Italy, he became a monk in Monte Cassino and was called to the attention of a Princess Aloara of the region. When she built a new ... continue reading
St. Gabriel, the Archangel
