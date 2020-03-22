Saint of the Day for Sunday, March 22nd, 2020

A letter which St. Jerome wrote to St. Marcella provides the only information we have about St. Lea, a devout fourth century widow. Upon the death of her husband, she retired to a Roman monastery and ... continue reading

