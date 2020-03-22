 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Sunday, March 22nd, 2020

Image of St. Lea

St. Lea

A letter which St. Jerome wrote to St. Marcella provides the only information we have about St. Lea, a devout fourth century widow. Upon the death of her husband, she retired to a Roman monastery and ... continue reading

St. Lea St. Basil of Ancyra St. Benvenutus Scotivoli St. Callinica & Basilissa St. Darerca of Ireland St. Deogratius St. Epaphroditus
St. Humilitas St. Nicholas Owen St. Octavian St. Paul of Narbonne St. Saturninus St. Trien

Image of St. Toribio Alfonso de Mogrovejo

St. Toribio Alfonso de Mogrovejo

Bishop and defender of the rights of the native Indians in Peru, Born in Mayorga, Spain, he studied law and became a lawyer and then professor at Salamanca, receiving appointment-despite being a ... continue reading

