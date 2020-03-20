Saint of the Day for Friday, March 20th, 2020
Bl. John of Parma
John Buralli, the seventh minister general of the Franciscans, was born at Parma in the year 1209, and he was already teaching logic there when at the age of twenty-five, he joined the Franciscans. ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Enda
Legend has him an Irishman noted for his military feats who was convinced by his sister St. Fanchea to renounce his warring activities and marry. When he found his fiancee dead, he decided to become ... continue reading
