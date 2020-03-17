Saint of the Day for Tuesday, March 17th, 2020
St. Patrick
St. Patrick of Ireland is one of the world's most popular saints. He was born in Roman Britain and when he was fourteen or so, he was captured by Irish pirates during a raiding party and taken to ... continue reading
St. Cyril of Jerusalem
"Make your fold with the sheep; flee from the wolves: depart not from the Church," Cyril admonished catechumens surrounded by heresy. These were prophetic words for Cyril was to be hounded ... continue reading
