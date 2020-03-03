 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Katharine Drexel

St. Katharine Drexel

St. Katharine Drexel is the second American-born saint to be canonized by the Catholic Church. This amazing woman was an heiress to a large bequest who became a religious sister and a brilliant ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Katharine Drexel St. Anselm of Nonantola St. Arthelais St. Calupan St. Camilla St. Cele-Christ St. Cleonicus St. Cunegundes St. Felix
St. Foila St. Hemiterius and Cheledonius St. Lamalisse St. Marinus & Asterius St. Non St. Sacer St. Teresa Eustochio Verzeri St. Titian of Brescia St. Winwaloc

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Casimir

St. Casimir

Casimir grew up in a world where his life was not his own. As a prince of Poland, the second son of King Casimir IV and Elizabeth of Austria, his life was scheduled to cement his father's authority ... continue reading

March 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
April 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Senators respond to defeat of pro-life bills

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.