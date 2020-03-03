Saint of the Day for Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020
St. Katharine Drexel
St. Katharine Drexel is the second American-born saint to be canonized by the Catholic Church. This amazing woman was an heiress to a large bequest who became a religious sister and a brilliant ... continue reading
St. Casimir
Casimir grew up in a world where his life was not his own. As a prince of Poland, the second son of King Casimir IV and Elizabeth of Austria, his life was scheduled to cement his father's authority ... continue reading
Prayers
