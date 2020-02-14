Saint of the Day for Friday, February 14th, 2020

Click Here for St. Valentine Prayer's Saint Valentine, officially known as Saint Valentine of Rome, is a third-century Roman saint widely celebrated on February 14 and commonly associated with ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Walfrid or Galfrido della Gherardesca was born in Pisa, of which he became a prosperous and honored citizen. He married a wife to whom he was deeply attached, and they had five sons and at least one ... continue reading