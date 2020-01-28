 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, January 28th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Thomas Aquinas

Thomas is believed to have been born in the castle of Roccasecca in the old county of the Kingdom of Sicily, which is now known as the Lazio region of Italy, in 1225. His parents were well-off, but ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Thomas Aquinas Bl. Amadeus of Lausanne St. Antilnus St. Cannera St. Flavian St. Glastian St. James the Hermit St. Jerome Lou-Tin-Mei Bl. Jerome Lu St. John of Reomay
Bl. Joseph Freinademetz St. Julian of Cuenca Bl. Lawrence Wang St. Odo of Beauvais St. Palladius St. Peter Nolasco St. Richard of Vaucelles Bl. Roger of Todi St. Thyrsus, Leucius, & Callinicus

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of Sts. Sarbelius & Barbea

Sts. Sarbelius & Barbea

Two martyrs, brother and sister, who were put to death at Edessa during the persecutions of Emperor Trajan. Sarbelius, also called Sharbel, was a high priest at Edessa, in Mesopotamia. They were ... continue reading

January 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031
February 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Kobe Bryant - a soul transformed by the Catholic faith

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.