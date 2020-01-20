 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, January 20th, 2020

Image of St. Fabian

St. Fabian

Eusebius, born just a few years after Fabian's death, tells us how Fabian came to Rome after Pope Anteros died in 236. A layperson, and not a very important one, he may have come for the same reason ... continue reading

St. Fabian St. Abadios Bl. Cyprian Michael Iwene Tansi St. Eustochia Calafato St. Eustochium Calafato St. Euthymius
St. Fechin St. Maurus St. Molagga St. Neophytus St. Sebastian

Image of St. Agnes

St. Agnes

St. Agnes of Rome was born in 291 AD and raised in a Christian family. Agnes was very beautiful and belonged to a wealthy family. Her hand in marriage was highly sought after, and she had many high ... continue reading

