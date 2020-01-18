 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Saturday, January 18th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Volusian

St. Volusian

Bishop of Tours, France. A senator at Tours, he was initially married, supposedly to a most unpleasant wife. Named bishop of the city in 488, he was forced to leave the see in 496 by the Arian ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Volusian St. Ammonius St. Archelais and Companions St. Bastmus St. Day St. Deicola St. Fazzio St. Jaime Hilario Barbel St. Leobard
St. Liberata St. Margaret of Hungary Bl. Marie de la Dive du Verdier Bl. Monique Pichery St. Moseus & Ammonius St. Ulfrid Bl. Victoire Gusteau St. Vincenza Mary Lopez y Vicuna

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Fillan

St. Fillan

Fillan, son of Feriach and St. Kentigerna, was also known as Foelan. He became a monk in his youth and accompanied his mother from Ireland to Scotland where he lived as a hermit near St. Andrew's ... continue reading

January 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031
February 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Why it's getting harder to deny global warming

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.