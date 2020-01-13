 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, January 13th, 2020

Image of St. Hilary of Poitiers

St. Hilary of Poitiers

"They didn't know who they were." This is how Hilary summed up the problem with the Arian heretics of the fourth century. Hilary, on the other hand, knew very well who he was -- a child of a ... continue reading

St. Hilary of Poitiers St. Agrecius St. Andrew of Trier St. Berno of Cluny St. Elian St. Elian ap Erbin St. Enogatus St. Erbin of Dumnonia
St. Glaphyra St. Gumesindus St. Hermylus St. Kentigern Mungo St. Leontius of Caesarea St. Viventius Bl. Yvette

Image of St. Felix of Nola

St. Felix of Nola

Felix was the son of Hermias, a Syrian who had been a Roman soldier. He was born on his father's estate at Nola near Naples, Italy. On the death of his father, Felix distributed his inheritance to ... continue reading

