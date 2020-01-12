 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Sunday, January 12th, 2020

Image of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys

St. Marguerite Bourgeoys

Marguerite had survived many threats in the twenty-six years she had been in wilderness of Canada. She had lived through Iroquois attacks, a fire that destroyed her small village, plagues on the ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Hilary of Poitiers

St. Hilary of Poitiers

"They didn't know who they were." This is how Hilary summed up the problem with the Arian heretics of the fourth century. Hilary, on the other hand, knew very well who he was -- a child of a ... continue reading

