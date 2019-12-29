Saint of the Day for Sunday, December 29th, 2019
St. Aileran
Monk, biographer, and scholar-also called Sapiens the Wise. Aileran was one of the most distinguished professors at the school of Clonard in Ireland. St. Finian welcomed Aileran to Clonard. In 650, ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Anysia
Martyr of Greece. She was a wealthy woman of Salonika, in Thessaly, who used her personal funds to aid the poor. A soldier accosted her in the street and tried to drag her to a pagan sacrifice. ... continue reading
St. Padre Pio
