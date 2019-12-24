 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, December 24th, 2019

St. Adele

St. Adele, Widow. A daughter of King Dagobert II of Germany, St. Adele became a nun upon the death of her husband, making provisions for her son, the future father of St. Gregory of Utrecht. She ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Eugenia

St. Eugenia

There definitely was a Roman martyr named Eugenia but the rest of her story is a romantic fictitious legend. According to it she was the daughter of Duke Philip of Alexandria, governor of Egypt ... continue reading

