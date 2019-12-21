Saint of the Day for Saturday, December 21st, 2019

In 1565, the Vatican was looking for a secret agent. It was shortly after the Council of Trent and the pope wanted to get the decrees of the Council to all the European bishops. What would be a ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Bishop of Nilopolis, in Egypt. When the persecution was instituted by Emperor Trajanus Decius, Chaeromon Was quite elderly. He and several companions fled into the Arabian desert and were never seen ... continue reading