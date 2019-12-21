 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Saturday, December 21st, 2019

Image of St. Peter Canisius

St. Peter Canisius

In 1565, the Vatican was looking for a secret agent. It was shortly after the Council of Trent and the pope wanted to get the decrees of the Council to all the European bishops. What would be a ... continue reading

St. Peter Canisius Bl. Adrian St. Anastasius XII St. Andrew Dung Lac St. Glycerius St. Honoratus of Toulouse
St. John & Festus St. John Vincent Bl. Peter Friedhofen St. Severinus St. Themistoeles

Image of St. Chaeromon

St. Chaeromon

Bishop of Nilopolis, in Egypt. When the persecution was instituted by Emperor Trajanus Decius, Chaeromon Was quite elderly. He and several companions fled into the Arabian desert and were never seen ... continue reading

