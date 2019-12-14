Saint of the Day for Saturday, December 14th, 2019

Saint John of the Cross was born Juan de Yepes y Alvarez, in Fontiveros, Avila, Spain in 1542. His father was employed by wealthy family members as an accountant, but they disowned him when he ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Saint Mary (Paula) Di Rosa December 15 The pounding on the barricaded door of the military hospital sent every heart thudding in terror. In the middle of the war in Brescia (Italy) in 1848, the ... continue reading