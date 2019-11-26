Saint of the Day for Tuesday, November 26th, 2019

Eldest son of a shoemaker, John was born at Diest, Brabant. He early wanted to be a priest, and when thirteen became a servant in the household of one of the Cathedral canons at Malines, John ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

James was a favorite of King Yezdigerd I of Persia and a Christian. He abandoned his religion when Yesdigerd launched a persecution of the Christians. When the king died, James repented of his ... continue reading