Saint of the Day for Monday, November 25th, 2019

Image of St. Catherine of Alexandria

St. Catherine of Alexandria

Saint Catherine of Alexandria is a canonized saint in the Catholic Church who, per Christian tradition, was martyred around 305 in Alexandria, Egypt. Of course, the Church of the first Millennium was ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. John Berchmans

St. John Berchmans

Eldest son of a shoemaker, John was born at Diest, Brabant. He early wanted to be a priest, and when thirteen became a servant in the household of one of the Cathedral canons at Malines, John ... continue reading

Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent

