Saint of the Day for Friday, November 20th, 2020

Image of St. Edmund Rich

St. Edmund Rich

Archbishop of Canterbury England, who battled for discipline and justice, also called Edmund of Abingdon. Born in Abingdon, on November 30, 1180. he studied at Oxford, England, and in Paris, France. ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Gelasius

St. Gelasius

St. Gelasius I, Pope (Feast day - November 21) Gelasius was born in Rome, in the fifth century, the son of an African named Valerius. Later, ordained a priest, he was elected Pope on March 1st, ... continue reading

November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930
December 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031

