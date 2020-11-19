 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Thursday, November 19th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Nerses the Great

St. Nerses the Great

Bishop and martyr, the father of St. Isaac the Great. A native of Armenia, he studied in Cappadocia and wed a princess who gave birth to Isaac. After she died, he served as a chamber lain in the ... continue reading

Face Mask with Cross BOGO 50% OFF

More Saints of the Day

St. Nerses the Great St. Atto St. Azas and Companions St. Barlaam St. Barlaam St. Crispin St. Ermenberga St. Faustus
St. James of Sasseau St. Maximus St. Mechtildis of Helfta St. Medana St. Raphael Kalinowski Bl. Salvatore Lilli Sts. Severinus, Exuperius, & Felician

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Edmund Rich

St. Edmund Rich

Archbishop of Canterbury England, who battled for discipline and justice, also called Edmund of Abingdon. Born in Abingdon, on November 30, 1180. he studied at Oxford, England, and in Paris, France. ... continue reading

November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930
December 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Bishop Strickland's Address to Every Man, Woman, and Child in His Flock

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

40 Days of Deals

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!