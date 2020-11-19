Saint of the Day for Thursday, November 19th, 2020
St. Nerses the Great
Bishop and martyr, the father of St. Isaac the Great. A native of Armenia, he studied in Cappadocia and wed a princess who gave birth to Isaac. After she died, he served as a chamber lain in the ... continue reading
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Edmund Rich
Archbishop of Canterbury England, who battled for discipline and justice, also called Edmund of Abingdon. Born in Abingdon, on November 30, 1180. he studied at Oxford, England, and in Paris, France. ... continue reading
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
More Saints
St. Anthony of Padua
Find SaintsPopular Saints
Saints by Alphabet
Saint of the Day
Female Saints
Saint Feast Days by Month
Patron Saints by Alphabet
American Saints
African/Black Saints
Irish Saints
Japanese Saints
Martyr Saints
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Thanksgiving Prayer
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Hail, Holy Queen
- The Apostles' Creed
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.