Saint of the Day for Saturday, October 31st, 2020
St. Wolfgang
Wolfgang (d. 994) + Bishop and reformer. Born in Swabia, Germany, he studied at Reichenau under the Benedictines and at Wurzburg before serving as a teacher in the cathedral school of Trier. He soon ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Valentine Berrio-Ochoa
Bishop and martyr of Vietnam. A native of Ellorio, Spain, he entered the Dominican Order and was sent to the Philippines. From there he went to Vietnam in 1858, serving as a vicar apostolic and ... continue reading
