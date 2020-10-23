 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Friday, October 23rd, 2020

Image of St. John of Capistrano

St. John of Capistrano

St. John was born at Capistrano, Italy in 1385, the son of a former German knight in that city. He studied law at the University of Perugia and practiced as a lawyer in the courts of Naples. King ... continue reading

St. John of Capistrano St. Allucio St. Amo Bl. Arnold Reche St. Benedict of Sebaste St. Clether St. Elfleda St. John of Syracuse St. Leothade St. Maroveus
St. Oda St. Paul Tong Buong St. Romanus of Rouen Sts. Servandus & Cermanus St. Severinus St. Severinus St. Severinus Boethius St. Theodoret of Antioch Bl. Thomas Thwing St. Verus

Image of St. Anthony Mary Claret

St. Anthony Mary Claret

Claretian archbishop and founder. Anthony was born in Salient in Catalonia, Spain, in 1807, the son of a weaver. He took up weaving but then studied for the priesthood, desiring to be a Jesuit. Ill ... continue reading

