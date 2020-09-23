 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020

Image of St. Padre Pio

St. Padre Pio

St. Padre Pio was an Italian priest who was known for his piety and charity, as well as the gift of the stigmata, which has never been explained. St. Padre Pio was born Francesco Forgione, on May ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Padre Pio St. Adamnan St. Andrew and Companions Bl. Bernardina Maria Jablonska St. Cissa St. Constantius
St. Irais St. Linus St. Thecla Bl. William Way St. Xantippa & Polyxena

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of Martyrs of Chalcedon

Martyrs of Chalcedon

A group of forty-nine Christians slain in Chalcedon during the reign of Emperor Diocletian . Records indicate that the martyrs were members of the choir in the church of Chalcedon.   continue reading

