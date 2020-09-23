Saint of the Day for Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020
St. Padre Pio
St. Padre Pio was an Italian priest who was known for his piety and charity, as well as the gift of the stigmata, which has never been explained. St. Padre Pio was born Francesco Forgione, on May ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
Martyrs of Chalcedon
A group of forty-nine Christians slain in Chalcedon during the reign of Emperor Diocletian . Records indicate that the martyrs were members of the choir in the church of Chalcedon. continue reading
