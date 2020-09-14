 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, September 14th, 2020

Image of St. Notburga

St. Notburga

Patroness of poor peasants and servants in the Tyrol. Born in Rattenberg, in the Tyrol, she was the daughter of peasants. At eighteen she became a servant in the household of Count Henry of ... continue reading

Image of St. Valerian

St. Valerian

The massacre of the martyrs of Lyons with their bishop, St. Pothinus, took place during the persecutions of Marcus Aurelius in the year 177. Marcellus, a priest, we are told, by Divine intervention, ... continue reading

