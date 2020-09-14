Saint of the Day for Monday, September 14th, 2020
St. Notburga
Patroness of poor peasants and servants in the Tyrol. Born in Rattenberg, in the Tyrol, she was the daughter of peasants. At eighteen she became a servant in the household of Count Henry of ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Valerian
The massacre of the martyrs of Lyons with their bishop, St. Pothinus, took place during the persecutions of Marcus Aurelius in the year 177. Marcellus, a priest, we are told, by Divine intervention, ... continue reading
St. Gabriel, the Archangel
Saints & Angels
Prayers
