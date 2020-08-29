Saint of the Day for Saturday, August 29th, 2020
St. Sabina
St. Sabina's feast day is August 29th. We know St. Sabina only through legend, and there is some question as to it's trustworthiness. Even the century in which she lived is unknown. Supposedly Sabina ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Rumon
St. Rumon, also known as Ruan, Ronan, and Ruadan, was probably a brother of Bishop St. Tudwal of Trequier, but nothing else is known of him beyond that he was probably an Irish missionary and many ... continue reading
