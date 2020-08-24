Saint of the Day for Monday, August 24th, 2020

St. Bartholomew, 1st. century, one of the 12. All that is known of him with certainty is that he is mentioned in the synoptic gospels and Acts as one of the twelve apostles. His name, a ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

St. Louis, King of France, patron of Tertiaries, was the ninth of his name. He was born at Poissy, France, in 1214. His father was Louis VIII, and his mother was Blanche, daughter of Alfonso VIII of ... continue reading