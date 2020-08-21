 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Friday, August 21st, 2020

St. Pius X

On June 2, 1835, Giuseppe Melchiorre Sarto saw the light of earth at Riesi, Province of Treviso, in Venice; on August 20, 1914, he saw the light of heaven; and on May 29, 1954, he who had become the ... continue reading

St. Pius X St. Abraham of Smolensk St. Anastasius Cornicularius St. Apollinaris Sidonius St. Avitus I of Clermont St. Bassa and Companions St. Cyriaca
St. Euprepius of Verona St. Hardulph St. Joseph Nien Vien St. Leontius the Elder St. Luxorius St. Paternus St. Quadratus

St. Andrew the Scot

Archdeacon and companion of St. Donatus. Andrew and his sister, St. Bridget the Younger, were born in Ireland of noble parents.They were educated by St. Donatus, and when Donatus went on a pilgrimage ... continue reading

