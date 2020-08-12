 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, August 12th, 2020

Image of St. Michael My

St. Michael My

Martyr of Vietnam. He was the mayor of a town in Vietnam when the persecution of Christians started. Michael was martyred with Blessed Anthony Dich, his son-in-law, and with St. James Nam. He was ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Michael My St. Anicetus St. Anthony Peter Dich St. Cassian of Benevento St. Euplius St. Eusebius of Milan St. Hilaria Bl. Isidore Bakanja St. Jambert
St. James Nam St. Jane Frances de Chantal St. Just Bl. Karl Leisner St. Macarius & Julian St. Merewenna St. Murtagh St. Porcarius St. Just

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Hippolytus

St. Hippolytus

Martyr of Rome, with Concordia and other companions, he is a controversial figure who censured Pope St. Callistus I. Hippolytus was slain in Sardinia where he had been exiled for being elected as an ... continue reading

