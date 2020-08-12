Saint of the Day for Wednesday, August 12th, 2020
St. Michael My
Martyr of Vietnam. He was the mayor of a town in Vietnam when the persecution of Christians started. Michael was martyred with Blessed Anthony Dich, his son-in-law, and with St. James Nam. He was ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Hippolytus
Martyr of Rome, with Concordia and other companions, he is a controversial figure who censured Pope St. Callistus I. Hippolytus was slain in Sardinia where he had been exiled for being elected as an ... continue reading
Saints & Angels
Prayers
