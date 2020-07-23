Saint of the Day for Thursday, July 23rd, 2020

Saint Birgitta was the daughter of Uppland’s Lagman, Birger Petersson and his wife, Ingeborg, who was a member of the same clan as the reigning family. Birgitta’s family was pious; her father went to ... continue reading

