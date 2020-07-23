 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, July 23rd, 2020

Image of St. Bridget of Sweden

St. Bridget of Sweden

Saint Birgitta was the daughter of Uppland’s Lagman, Birger Petersson and his wife, Ingeborg, who was a member of the same clan as the reigning family. Birgitta’s family was pious; her father went to ... continue reading

