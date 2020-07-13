 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, July 13th, 2020

Image of St. Henry

St. Henry

St. Henry, son of Henry, Duke of Bavaria, and of Gisella, daughter of Conrad, King of Burgundy, was born in 972. He received an excellent education under the care of St. Wolfgang, Bishop of Ratisbon. ... continue reading

St. Henry Bl. Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Santiago St. Clelia Barbieri St. Dogfan Bl. Ferdinando Maria Baccilieri St. Francis Solano St. Henry II
Bl. Mariano de Jesus Euse Hoyos St. Myrope St. Serapion St. Silas St. Teresa de los Andes Bl. Thomas Tunstal St. Turiaf

Image of St. Kateri Tekakwitha

St. Kateri Tekakwitha

St. Kateri Tekakwitha is the first Native American to be recognized as a saint by the Catholic Church. She was born in 1656, in the Mohawk village of Ossernenon. Her mother was an Algonquin, who was ... continue reading

