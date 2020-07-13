Saint of the Day for Monday, July 13th, 2020

St. Henry, son of Henry, Duke of Bavaria, and of Gisella, daughter of Conrad, King of Burgundy, was born in 972. He received an excellent education under the care of St. Wolfgang, Bishop of Ratisbon. ... continue reading

