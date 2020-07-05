Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 5th, 2020
St. Anthony Mary Zaccaria
Cofounder of the Barnabites. Born in 1502 in Cremona, Italy, Anthony became a medical doctor. In 1528 he was ordained a priest and cofounded the Barnabites, the religious congregation so called ... continue reading
St. Maria Goretti
Born on October 16 1890 in Corinaldo, in the Ancona Province in Italy, her farmworker father moved his family to Ferrier di Conca, near Anzio. When he died of malaria, Maria's mother had to struggle ... continue reading
