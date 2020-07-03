Saint of the Day for Friday, July 3rd, 2020
St. Thomas
St. Thomas was born a Jew and was called to be one of the twelve Apostles. His birth and death dates are unknown, but his feast day is celebrated July 3. He lived before the formal establishment of ... continue reading
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Elizabeth of Portugal
Elizabeth was a Spanish princess who was given in marriage to King Denis of Portugal at the age of twelve. She was very beautiful and very lovable. She was also very devout, and went to Mass every ... continue reading
More Saints
