Saint of the Day for Thursday, June 4th, 2020

Image of St. Francis Caracciolo

St. Francis Caracciolo

Founder of the Minor Clerks Regular with St. John Augustine Adorno. He was born in 1563, a member of a noble Neapolitan family. Though he had a rare skin disease, much like leprosy, Francis became a ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Francis Caracciolo St. Alexander St. Aretius St. Breaca St. Clateus St. Cornelius of Armagh St. Croidan St. Elsiar St. Metrophanes of Byzantium
St. Nennoc St. Optatus of Milevis St. Petroc St. Quirinus of Tivoli St. Quirinus of Siscia St. Rutilius and Companions St. Saturnina St. Walter St. Walter

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Boniface of Mainz

St. Boniface of Mainz

Winfrith had expected to return to England from Friesland (in what is now Holland) in triumph. He had left the land where he was a respected scholar, teacher, and priest because he was convinced he ... continue reading

