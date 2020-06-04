Saint of the Day for Thursday, June 4th, 2020
St. Francis Caracciolo
Founder of the Minor Clerks Regular with St. John Augustine Adorno. He was born in 1563, a member of a noble Neapolitan family. Though he had a rare skin disease, much like leprosy, Francis became a ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Boniface of Mainz
Winfrith had expected to return to England from Friesland (in what is now Holland) in triumph. He had left the land where he was a respected scholar, teacher, and priest because he was convinced he ... continue reading
