Saint of the Day for Sunday, April 12th, 2020
St. Julius
Julius whose feast day is April 12th. Julius was the son of a Roman named Rusticus. He was elected Pope to succeed Pope St. Mark on February 6, 337. Julius was soon involved in the Arian controversy ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
Pope Saint Martin I
Martin I lay too sick to fight on a couch in front of the altar when the soldiers burst into the Lateran basilica. He had come to the church when he heard the soldiers had landed. But the thought of ... continue reading
St. Anthony of Padua
Prayers
