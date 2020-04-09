 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, April 9th, 2020

Image of St. Waldetrudis

St. Waldetrudis

Also known as Waltrude or Waudru, she was the daughter of Saints Walbert and Bertilia and sister of St. Aldegunus of Maubeuge. Marrying St. Vincent Madelgarius, she became the mother of saints ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Waldetrudis St. Acacius St. Casilda of Toledo St. Demetrius St. Dotto St. Eupsychius St. Gaucherius
St. Hedda St. Hugh of Rouen Martyrs of Croyland Martyrs of Pannonia St. Materiana Bl. Thomas of Tolentino

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Michael de Sanctis

St. Michael de Sanctis

Michael de Sanctis was born in Catalonia, Spain around 1591. At the age of six he informed his parents that he was going to be a monk. Moreover, he imitated St. Francis of Assisi to such a great ... continue reading

