Saint of the Day for Thursday, April 9th, 2020
St. Waldetrudis
Also known as Waltrude or Waudru, she was the daughter of Saints Walbert and Bertilia and sister of St. Aldegunus of Maubeuge. Marrying St. Vincent Madelgarius, she became the mother of saints ... continue reading
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Michael de Sanctis
Michael de Sanctis was born in Catalonia, Spain around 1591. At the age of six he informed his parents that he was going to be a monk. Moreover, he imitated St. Francis of Assisi to such a great ... continue reading
More Saints
St. Philomena
Find SaintsPopular Saints
Saints by Alphabet
Saint of the Day
Female Saints
Saint Feast Days by Month
Patron Saints by Alphabet
American Saints
African/Black Saints
Irish Saints
Japanese Saints
Martyr Saints
- The Apostles' Creed
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Hail Mary
- Hail, Holy Queen
- A Guide for Confession
- The Angelus
- The Our Father
FREE Catholic Online School
- Trending Prayers:
- The Apostles' Creed
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Hail Mary
- Hail, Holy Queen
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.