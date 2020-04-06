Saint of the Day for Monday, April 6th, 2020
St. William of Eskilsoe
Missionary. Born at Saint-Germain, France, circa 1125, he served as a canon at the church of St. Genevieve, Paris, under the great Abbot Suger until about 1170, when he was sent to Denmark with the ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. John Baptist de la Salle
John Baptist de la Salle was born at Rheims, France on April 30th. He was the eldest of ten children in a noble family. He studied in Paris and was ordained in 1678. He was known for his work with ... continue reading
