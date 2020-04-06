 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, April 6th, 2020

Image of St. William of Eskilsoe

St. William of Eskilsoe

Missionary. Born at Saint-Germain, France, circa 1125, he served as a canon at the church of St. Genevieve, Paris, under the great Abbot Suger until about 1170, when he was sent to Denmark with the ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. John Baptist de la Salle

St. John Baptist de la Salle

John Baptist de la Salle was born at Rheims, France on April 30th. He was the eldest of ten children in a noble family. He studied in Paris and was ordained in 1678. He was known for his work with ... continue reading

