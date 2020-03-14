Saint of the Day for Saturday, March 14th, 2020

Matilda was the daughter of Count Dietrich of Westphalia and Reinhild of Denmark. She was also known as Mechtildis and Maud. She was raised by her grandmother, the Abbess of Eufurt convent. Matilda ... continue reading

