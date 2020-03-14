Saint of the Day for Saturday, March 14th, 2020
St. Matilda
Matilda was the daughter of Count Dietrich of Westphalia and Reinhild of Denmark. She was also known as Mechtildis and Maud. She was raised by her grandmother, the Abbess of Eufurt convent. Matilda ... continue reading
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Louise de Marillac
Louise de Marillac was born probably at Ferrieres-en-Brie near Meux, France, on August 12, 1591. She was educated by the Dominican nuns at Poissy. She desired to become a nun but on the advice of her ... continue reading
