Saint of the Day for Saturday, March 7th, 2020

Sts. Perpetua and Felicity were Christian martyrs who lived during the early persecution of the Church in Africa by the Emperor Severus. With details concerning the lives of many early martyrs ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

From the time he was eight to the day he died, John followed every impulse of his heart. The challenge for him was to rush to follow the promptings of the Holy Spirit gave him, not his own human ... continue reading