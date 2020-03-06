 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Friday, March 6th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Colette

St. Colette

Colette was the daughter of a carpenter named DeBoilet at Corby Abbey in Picardy, France. She was born on January 13, christened Nicolette, and called Colette. Orphaned at seventeen, she distributed ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Colette St. Baldred St. Balther St. Basil St. Bilfrid St. Cadroe of Metz
St. Conon St. Evagrius of Constantinople St. Fridolin St. Kyneburga, Kyneswide, & Tibba St. Marcian of Tortona St. Ollegarius

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of Sts. Perpetua and Felicity

Sts. Perpetua and Felicity

Sts. Perpetua and Felicity were Christian martyrs who lived during the early persecution of the Church in Africa by the Emperor Severus. With details concerning the lives of many early martyrs ... continue reading

March 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
April 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Church of the Nativity closed over coronavirus fears

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.