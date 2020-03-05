Saint of the Day for Thursday, March 5th, 2020
St. John Joseph of the Cross
St. John Joseph of the Cross was born about the middle of the seventeenth century in the beautiful island of Ischia, near Naples. From his childhood he was the model of virtue, and in his sixteenth ... continue reading
St. Colette
Colette was the daughter of a carpenter named DeBoilet at Corby Abbey in Picardy, France. She was born on January 13, christened Nicolette, and called Colette. Orphaned at seventeen, she distributed ... continue reading
St. Padre Pio
