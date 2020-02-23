 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Sunday, February 23rd, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Polycarp

St. Polycarp

Imagine being able to sit at the feet of the apostles and hear their stories of life with Jesus from their own lips. Imagine walking with those who had walked with Jesus, seen him, and touched him. ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Polycarp St. Alexander Akimetes St. Boswell St. Cerneuf Bl. Daniel Brottier St. Dositheus St. Felix of Brescia St. Florentius Bl. Josephine Vannini St. Jurmin St. Lazarus Zographos
St. Martha Martyrs of Sirmium St. Medrald St. Milburga St. Ordonius St. Polycarp of Smyrna Bl. Rafaela Ybarra de Villalongo St. Romana St. Serenus the Gardener St. Willigis St. Zebinus

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. John Theristus

St. John Theristus

Benedictine monk, called Theristus or “Harvester.” He was of Calabrian lineage, born in Sicily. His mother was a slave of the Saracens. John escaped at a young age and became a monk. continue reading

February 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
March 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Making a Difference: The time is 100 seconds to midnight

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.