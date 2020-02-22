 Skip to content

Easter/Lent Gifts & Jewelry 15% OFF >

Saint of the Day for Saturday, February 22nd, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Margaret of Cortona

St. Margaret of Cortona

Margaret of Cortona, penitent, was born in Loviana in Tuscany in 1247. Her father was a small farmer. Margaret's mother died when she was seven years old. Her stepmother had little care for her ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Margaret of Cortona St. Aristion St. Athanasius St. Baradates St. Elwin Bl. John the Saxon
Martyrs of Arabia St. Maximian of Ravenna St. Papias of Hierapolis St. Raynerius Bl. Stefan Wincenty Frelichowski St. Thalassius & Limuneus

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Polycarp

St. Polycarp

Imagine being able to sit at the feet of the apostles and hear their stories of life with Jesus from their own lips. Imagine walking with those who had walked with Jesus, seen him, and touched him. ... continue reading

February 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
March 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Making a Difference: The time is 100 seconds to midnight

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.