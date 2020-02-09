Saint of the Day for Sunday, February 9th, 2020
St. Apollonia
St. Apollonia, who died in the year 249, was martyred for not renouncing her faith during the reign of Emperor Philip. The account of the life of St. Apollonia was written by St. Dionysius to Fabian, ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Scholastica
St. Scholastica, sister of St. Benedict, consecrated her life to God from her earliest youth. After her brother went to Monte Cassino, where he established his famous monastery, she took up her abode ... continue reading
Saints & Angels
Prayers
