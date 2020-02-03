Saint of the Day for Monday, February 3rd, 2020
St. Blaise
Saint Blaise was the bishop of Sebastea and a doctor. The first known record of the saint's life comes from the medical writings of Aëtius Amidenus, where he is recorded as helping with patients ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Joan of Valois
Joan of Valois, 1464 - 1505, was the second daughter of Louis X1, King of France, and Charlotte of Savoy, She was born on April 23, 1464. At the ge of two months she was betrothed to ... continue reading
Prayers
