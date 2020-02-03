 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, February 3rd, 2020

Image of St. Blaise

St. Blaise

Saint Blaise was the bishop of Sebastea and a doctor. The first known record of the saint's life comes from the medical writings of Aëtius Amidenus, where he is recorded as helping with patients ... continue reading

St. Blaise St. Anatolius St. Ansgar St. Anskar St. Berlinda St. Caellainn St. Celerinus St. Deodatus St. Hadelin St. Ia of Cornwall Bl. John Nelson
St. Liafdag St. Lupicinus & Felix St. Margaret of England Bl. Marie Rivier Bl. Odoric of Pordenone St. Oliver St. Philip of Vienne St. Remedius St. Tigides & Remedius St. Werburg St. Werburga

Image of St. Joan of Valois

St. Joan of Valois

Joan of Valois, 1464 - 1505, was the second daughter of Louis X1,  King of France, and Charlotte of Savoy, She was born on April 23,   1464. At the ge of two months she was betrothed to ... continue reading

