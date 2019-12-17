 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, December 17th, 2019

Image of St. Olympias

St. Olympias

Olympias born into a wealthy noble Constantinople family. She was orphaned when a child and was given over to the care of Theodosia by her uncle, the prefect Procopius. She married Nebridius, also a ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Olympias St. Begga St. Briarch St. Eigil of Fulda St. Florian
St. John of Martha St. Jose Manyanet y Vives St. Maxentiolus St. Tydecho St. Wivina

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Rufus

St. Rufus

Rufus and Zosimus were citizens of Antioch (or perhaps Philippi) who were brought to Rome with St. Ignatius of Antioch during the reign of Emperor Trajan. They were condemned to death for their ... continue reading

