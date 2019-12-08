Saint of the Day for Sunday, December 8th, 2019
St. Romaric
In the account of St Amatus of Remiremont it is related how he brought about the conversion to God of a Merovingian nobleman named Romaric, who became a monk at Luxeuil; and how they afterwards went ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Juan Diego
Saint Juan Diego was born in 1474 as Cuauhtlatoatzin, a native to Mexico. He became the first Roman Catholic indigenous saint from the Americas. Following the early death of his father, Juan Diego ... continue reading
St. Maria Goretti
