Saint of the Day for Sunday, December 8th, 2019

Image of St. Romaric

St. Romaric

In the account of St Amatus of Remiremont it is related how he brought about the conversion to God of a Merovingian nobleman named Romaric, who became a monk at Luxeuil; and how they afterwards went ... continue reading

Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent

