 Skip to content

SALE Extended: 15% OFF + FREE Shipping $60+ >

Saint of the Day for Saturday, December 7th, 2019

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Maria Giuseppe Rossello

St. Maria Giuseppe Rossello

Foundress of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy. She was born at Albisola Marina, Liguria, Italy, in 1811, and was baptized Benedetta. At sixteen she became a Franciscan tertiary, and in 1837, she ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Maria Giuseppe Rossello St. Ambrose St. Anianas Martyrs of Africa
St. Polycarp and Theodore St. Servus St. Victor of Piacenza

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Romaric

St. Romaric

In the account of St Amatus of Remiremont it is related how he brought about the conversion to God of a Merovingian nobleman named Romaric, who became a monk at Luxeuil; and how they afterwards went ... continue reading

December 2019
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
January 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.